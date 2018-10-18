Young finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 loss to the Knicks.

Young played 33 minutes in his regular season debut, finishing with 14 points to go with five assists. The line was far from spectacular but was positive enough to keep his owners happy. It appears as though he is going to get all the run he can handle given he played a team-high 33 minutes in his first game. The shooting is going to continue to be an issue but this was to be expected. He should be a nice source of points, threes, and assists on a nightly basis and hopefully, the defensive stats will work their way into his game.