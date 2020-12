Young tallied 15 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Young gave way to the second and third units in the final quarter after a less-than-stellar evening of shooting. He struggled with his three-point shot and connected on only 26.7 percent of his shots.