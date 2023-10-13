Young recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and a steal across 18 minutes in Thursday's 103-102 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Young struggled badly in the preseason opener, going just 2-for-8 from the field and 2-for-7 from beyond the arc, but he bounced back in this one and looked closer to his regular-season form. Despite the shooting woes he might have in any preseason contest, Young is penciled to start the 2023-24 season as Atlanta's main scoring and playmaking threat.