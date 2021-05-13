Young collected 33 points (12-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in a 120-116 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Young had a terrific all-around performance, as he scored 30-plus points for the fifth time in his last seven contests and flirted with a triple-double. The guard has led the Hawks to a 5-2 record over that stretch and has averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Expect Young to be aggressive in Atlanta's final two games of the regular season as they look to hold on to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.