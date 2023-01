Young is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young has been especially productive recently, posting four consecutive double-doubles while averaging 27.5 points, 11.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 36.8 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Aaron Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic would likely see increased run.