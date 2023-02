Young is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young appeared healthy during the first half of Atlanta's back-to-back set, dropping 27 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in a win over the Jazz on Friday. But if he needs to sit out Saturday, Aaron Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be in line for increased roles.