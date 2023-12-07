Young (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young has missed just one game this year, but he's dealing with an injury that puts his status for Friday's game up in the air. He's been on a tear recently with 30-plus points in six of his last eight appearances, averaging 32.5 points, 9.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes per game during that time. If he can't suit up Friday, Trent Forrest could see a slight uptick in playing time.