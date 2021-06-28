Young is considered questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday after being diagnosed with a bone bruise to his right foot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Young appeared to step on an official's foot during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3, which led to a brief stint in the locker room before he was cleared to return to the court early in the fourth quarter. Young has had a phenomenal postseason so far and the Hawks need him for a crucial Game 4. In the event that Young is unable to play, expect Lou Williams to play a larger role while Bogdan Bogdanovic could spend more time operating on the ball.