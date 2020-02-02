Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable for Monday
Young (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young sprained his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Mavs, and while it limited him to just 26 minutes of action, there's hope that he'll be able to play Monday night. The team is not considering the injury to be anything serious, according to a report from Yahoo's Chris Haynes on Saturday night.
