Young is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a left calf contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 4, but his potential absence could simply be a maintenance day with the Hawks' set for a back-to-back this weekend. The severity of the calf issue remains unclear, but he appeared fine during Wednesday's one-point loss to Minnesota, totaling 29 points (6-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 14-16 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes.