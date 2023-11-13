Young is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pistons due to personal reasons.

Young may miss his first game of the season while attending to a personal issue. The All-Star point guard has recorded a double-double in six of his last eight appearances, averaging 24.6 points, 10.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35.5 minutes during that stretch. If he's unavailable Tuesday, Dejounte Murray would presumably take over point-guard responsibilities, while Bogdan Bogdanovic, Patty Mills, AJ Griffin and Saddiq Bey would see increased playing time.