Young is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to left ankle soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young briefly exited Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a left ankle issue but returned to the court midway through the second quarter. He totaled 18 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes against the Mavericks, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup. If he's sidelined, Aaron Holiday could see some playing time for the Hawks.