Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Young (illness) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies.
Young sat out Friday's loss to the Wizards, and he seems to still be feeling under the weather. More information on his condition may arrive closer to tipoff. If he's sidelined once more, Jeff Teague would presumably draw another start.
