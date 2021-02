Young (groin/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young was able to play through foot and groin issues in Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, but he'll receive treatment for the injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup. While Young said that he expects to play in Miami on Sunday, he's officially questionable ahead of the contest. If he's held out, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin should see increased run for Atlanta.