Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable Thursday
Young (thigh) went through some portions of Thursday's practice and is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
A bruised right thigh forced Young to miss his fifth game of the season Wednesday. We should learn more about his status following Friday's morning shootaround. Jeff Teague would start again if Young misses a second straight contest.
