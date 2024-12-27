Young is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to a right heel contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is coming off an outstanding effort in the comeback win over the Heat on Thursday, notching 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 39 minutes. His presence in the injury report isn't surprising, as Young has been a regular fixture there over the last few weeks. Despite the questionable tag, Young is expected to suit up Friday if he doesn't suffer any setbacks.