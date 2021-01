Young is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to back spasms, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young has yet to miss a game this season despite showing up on the injury report more than once. He hit a rough patch in early-to-mid January, but he's been better lately, averaging 31.8 points, 9.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across the past four games. If Young ends up sidelined, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin should see extra minutes.