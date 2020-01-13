Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable vs. Phoenix
Young (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young missed Sunday's game against the Nets due to left hamstring pain and apparently still isn't feeling 100 percent, leaving his status up in the air for Tuesday's game against Phoenix. The Hawks will likely wait and see how Young feels during pregame activities before determining his availability. If he's forced to miss a second straight game, Brandon Goodwin would likely be in line for another start.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...