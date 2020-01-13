Young (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young missed Sunday's game against the Nets due to left hamstring pain and apparently still isn't feeling 100 percent, leaving his status up in the air for Tuesday's game against Phoenix. The Hawks will likely wait and see how Young feels during pregame activities before determining his availability. If he's forced to miss a second straight game, Brandon Goodwin would likely be in line for another start.