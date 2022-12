Young (back) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young's back issue surfaced prior to Monday's game versus the Magic and forced him to sit out. He is still on the fence for Wednesday's tilt, but the team should update his status before the opening tip. If he remains sidelined, Aaron Holiday, Trent Forrest and Vit Krejci could be in line for additional action again.