Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable Wednesday
Young is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers due to a right thigh contusion, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young emerged from Monday's loss to Toronto with an injury, and it's possible he misses his fifth game of the year as a result. If that ends up being the case, Jeff Teague will presumably see a massive boost in usage.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...