Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable with flu-like symptoms
Young is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to flu-like symptoms, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 21-year-old wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but his status for Friday's matchup is now in question. Given the back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, Young could end up somewhat limited, assuming he's even able to play.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...