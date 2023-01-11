Young is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.

Young was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning due to the illness, which is never a good sign. The superstar point guard's official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but if he's sidelined, Aaron Holiday, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Justin Holiday and AJ Griffin would all be candidates for increased roles, though Dejounte Murray figures to take over as Atlanta's primary point guard and playmaker.