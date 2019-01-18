Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable with illness
Young is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.
Illnesses continue to plague the Hawks with Young and fellow young star John Collins both fighting illnesses after Jeremy Lin just got over his. Young will have over 24 hours before a decision on his status has to be made, but Atlanta will likely provide an update after the team's shootaround Saturday morning.
