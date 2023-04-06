Young (illness) finished with 25 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 16 assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 victory over the Wizards.

Young missed Tuesday's 123-105 win over the Bulls due to an illness, but he was cleared in advance of the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday and came out firing. He didn't make much of an impact with his perimeter shooting, but he got to the line early and often and was highly efficient. He also excelled as a facilitator once again and is now averaging 11.0 dimes per game over his last four contests, which has helped him offset a poor 31.3 percent mark from the field over that stretch.