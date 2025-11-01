Young (knee) will be re-evaluated in four weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

An MRI taken on Young's right knee revealed a sprained MCL. Charania notes that Young "dodged major structural damage," but the Hawks will have to play without their franchise point guard for at least four weeks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels could soak up more usage in the meantime, while Luke Kennard and Keaton Wallace could step into larger roles.