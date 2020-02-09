Hawks' Trae Young: Ready for action Sunday
Young (ankle) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young missed Friday's game versus the Celtics with the ankle injury and was questionable for Sunday, but he'll take his usual spot in the starting lineup. The second-year point guard averaged 28.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.8 minutes over the previous five games.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.