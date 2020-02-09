Young (ankle) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young missed Friday's game versus the Celtics with the ankle injury and was questionable for Sunday, but he'll take his usual spot in the starting lineup. The second-year point guard averaged 28.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.8 minutes over the previous five games.