Young scored 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go along with 15 assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Warriors.

Young reached at least 15 assists in a game for the fourth time this season and is averaging a career-best 9.5 dimes per game. Despite his struggles from three-point range, Young also surpassed 20 points for the third consecutive contest. Missing from his line was any contribution on the defensive end of the floor, and Young has now failed to record at least one steal in five of his last nine games.