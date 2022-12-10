Young totaled 33 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 120-116 loss to Brooklyn.

Young missed practice Thursday due to an illness but was able to handle a team-high 37 minutes of playing time Friday. He shot well from the field and found his teammates to lead the Hawks with 33 points and nine assists, though he also committed eight turnovers. Young's fantasy value is brought down a bit by his 3.7 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in the league) and his 41.3 percent mark from the field, but he's also contributing a robust 27.5 points and 9.5 assists per contest while shooting 89.9 percent from the charity stripe.