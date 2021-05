Young scored 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT) with 11 assists and six rebounds in a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Young followed up back-to-back 30-point performances with his 26th double-double of the season Monday. The guard wasn't terribly efficient with his scoring chances but made seven-plus shots from the charity stripe for the eighth consecutive contest. Young has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds across his last three games.