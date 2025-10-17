Young finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss the Rockets.

After sitting out Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Young returned to action Thursday. In what was Atlanta's preseason finale, Young delivered a typical performance, albeit an inefficient one. The 2025-26 version of the Hawks could very well be the best collection of talent since Young was drafted. With so many offensive weapons, Young could very well lead the league in assists once again, making him a solid top-15 fantasy target.