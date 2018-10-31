Hawks' Trae Young: Records team-high 24 points Tuesday
Young produced 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 loss to Cleveland.
Young's roller-coaster season continued Tuesday as he poured in a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Cleveland are by no means a defensive juggernaut and Young was able to take advantage. Despite the Hawks seemingly lost season, Young appears to be locked into big minutes no matter the situation. He needs to be rostered in all leagues for his ability to score and hand out dimes, as long as you are prepared for a hit to your field-goal percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...