Young produced 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 loss to Cleveland.

Young's roller-coaster season continued Tuesday as he poured in a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Cleveland are by no means a defensive juggernaut and Young was able to take advantage. Despite the Hawks seemingly lost season, Young appears to be locked into big minutes no matter the situation. He needs to be rostered in all leagues for his ability to score and hand out dimes, as long as you are prepared for a hit to your field-goal percentage.