Young tallied 26 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The third-year point guard struggled with his shot Saturday, which has been a recurring issue this season. However, Young contributed enough in other areas -- including grabbing a season-high seven boards -- to pull off a respectable fantasy performance. Still, the sharpshooter has converted on only eight of 34 field-goal attempts over his last two games, eliciting some concern that a recently-diagnosed bout of back tightness could be hampering his shooting. Young will look to break out of his slump Monday against Minnesota, if the game is played as scheduled.

