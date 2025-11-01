Young (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is dealing with a sprained right knee and will miss his second consecutive game. NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that Young would undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his injury, though the Hawks have yet to provide an update on the star point guard's return timetable. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Keaton Wallace are candidates for increased minutes with Young sidelined.