Young (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando.

Young was listed as questionable on Atlanta's initial injury report, but they ruled him out for good a couple hours later. The severity of the issue isn't known, but this puts Young's status for Tuesday against the Jazz in jeopardy. With Young out at least one game, it's likely that Bogdan Bogdanovic moves into the starting unit with Dejounte Murray sliding over to point guard.