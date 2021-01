Young (back) won't play in Sunday's game against Milwaukee, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young was dealing with back spasms heading into Sunday's matchup, and he'll miss his first game of the season as a result. In his absence, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin could take on increased roles for the Hawks. Young's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Clippers.