Young (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons in Detroit.

Young had previously been listed as questionable heading into Tuesday, but he'll end up getting his first game off of the season after he announced Monday the birth of his daughter via his personal Instagram account. Tuesday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Hawks, and it's unclear if Young will be ready to rejoin the team in Atlanta for Wednesday's game against the Knicks. At least for Tuesday's game, Dejounte Murray is likely to slide over to point guard and take on some heavy usage, while reserve players such as AJ Griffin, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey could be thrust into larger roles as well.