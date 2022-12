Young (calf) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young joins at least De'Andre Hunter (ankle) on the sidelines Wednesday, while teammates Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Jalen Johnson (foot) are considered questionable. Aaron Holiday and Dejounte Murray are the primary candidates to see point guard minutes in his absence, while Young will aim for a return Friday against the Lakers.