Young (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young was initially listed as questionable but didn't travel with the team and will miss his second game of the season. In Young's absence, AJ Griffin is a candidate to join the starting lineup, but Dejounte Murray will presumably take over as the No. 1 offensive option, while Bogdan Bogdanovic handles increased usage off the bench. Young's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Denver.