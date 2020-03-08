Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 16 in return
Young notched 16 points (4-16 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 loss at Memphis.
Young returned to action after missing just one game due to illness, but he didn't look good and accounted for nearly half of his points from the charity stripe, as he endured a rough shooting performance on the road at Memphis. It was a below-par performance for the All-Star guard, and he will attempt to turn things around Monday at home against a struggling Hornets team.
