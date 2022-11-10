Young scored 22 points (10-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with nine assists, four rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes during the Hawks' loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Young scored just six points in the first half after shooting a dreadful 3-of-14 from the field, though he did contribute six first-half assists. The Hawks point guard turned things around in the second half, scoring nine points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth on a combined 7-of-14 shooting, but his effort would fall short as the Jazz racked up 40 points in the final period to close out Atlanta. Young also failed to make it to the free-throw line in the game for the first time this season after going 14-of-15 from the foul line in the Hawks' previous contest.