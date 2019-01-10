Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 17 in loss
Young finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.
The rookie point guard produced a decent line although he struggled shooting the ball from distance. Over his past five games, Young had made 11-of-20 threes, but was able to connect on just 2-of-9 attempts Wednesday. The Oklahoma product is slowly adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NBA, and may be a buy-low candidate considering his woeful shooting percentages have crept back up over the past month, as he shot 43.1 percent from the field and recorded four double-doubles in December.
