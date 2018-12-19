Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 19 in win
Young finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Wizards.
The rookie point guard made multiple threes for just the second time in his past seven games and recorded more turnovers (5) than assists (4). Young has yet to find his groove in the NBA despite flashing immense upside with both his scoring and distributional abilities. Owners can count on the Hawks continuing to give Young plenty of opportunities, and will be treated to the boom-or-bust nature of his game until he's able to find more consistency.
