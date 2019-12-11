Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 21, dishes nine
Young had 21 points (7-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime loss to the Heat.
Young produced plenty of counting stats as per usual, though he remained on the bench down the stretch of the fourth quarter while the Heat mounted a late comeback to force overtime. He has gone for at least 20 points in nine straight games, and he has handed out at least nine dimes in three straight. Still, Young will try to get back on track from an efficiency standpoint in Wednesday's bout versus the Bulls.
