Young scored 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Young didn't insert himself into the game early on, as he failed to take a shot from the field or free-throw line in the first quarter. However, he got on track to score 15 points in the second half, though was still overshadowed by John Collins. Young is cooling off after topping 35 points on four occasions on five games from Jan. 20-29, though he continues to pile up assists by averaging 9.8 in his last five contests.