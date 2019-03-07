Young finished with 22 points (8-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Young had a typical shooting night, in which he drained only 33.3 percent of his shots from the field. He's now 1-11 on threes over his last two games. Still, Young's offensive game is predicated on volume rather than efficiency, and he still put up 22 points. He had an uncharacteristic night in the assist department though, dishing only four times in a season where he has averaged 7.8 helpers per game.