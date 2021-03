Young finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, and six boards in 25 minutes of a 116-93 win against the Thunder on Thursday.

Young tied for the team lead in points despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter due to his team's large lead. The extra rest cost him a shot at a triple-double, but coach Nate McMillan was likely looking long-term at keeping his star fresh as the Hawks push for the playoffs. He'll face the Lakers on Saturday.