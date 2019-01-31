Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 23 points in loss
Young supplied 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, one rebound, and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.
Young was efficient as a scorer, finishing with nearly twice as many points as field-goal attempts. Young has poured in at least 21 points in six of the last eight tilts, and he has handed out 60 assists (versus 30 turnovers) across the last seven. Young is still prone to the occasional ugly shooting night, but he ends January with his best monthly field-goal percentage (44.4 FG) thus far this season.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...