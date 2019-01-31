Young supplied 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, one rebound, and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.

Young was efficient as a scorer, finishing with nearly twice as many points as field-goal attempts. Young has poured in at least 21 points in six of the last eight tilts, and he has handed out 60 assists (versus 30 turnovers) across the last seven. Young is still prone to the occasional ugly shooting night, but he ends January with his best monthly field-goal percentage (44.4 FG) thus far this season.