Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss
Young supplied 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 120-87 loss to the Heat.
Young repeatedly found himself at the free throw line in this one, and he ended the tilt as the lone Hawk without a negative on-court Plus-Minus. The team's offense simply goes as he goes, and Young once again struggled with ball control, committing seven turnovers. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best distributors in the league, and Young is almost always going to be a good bet to supply lots of counting stats.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times