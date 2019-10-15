Young supplied 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 120-87 loss to the Heat.

Young repeatedly found himself at the free throw line in this one, and he ended the tilt as the lone Hawk without a negative on-court Plus-Minus. The team's offense simply goes as he goes, and Young once again struggled with ball control, committing seven turnovers. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best distributors in the league, and Young is almost always going to be a good bet to supply lots of counting stats.