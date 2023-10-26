Young ended Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Hornets with 23 points (4-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 14-15 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes. He also had five turnovers.

Young failed to hit a three-pointer until the final minute of the game. Atlanta connected on just five of 29 three-point attempts in total, which also falls on Young's shoulders to a certain extent as the orchestrator of the offense. Nonetheless, Young is a bounce-back candidate against his arch rival Knicks on Friday.