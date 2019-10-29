Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 25 points in Monday's loss
Young turned in 25 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists, and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.
Young received Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors prior to posting his third consecutive nine-dime performance. Facing one of the league's top defenses, Young finished with his lowest scoring total and highest turnover total of the campaign. However, it was nevertheless another decent day at the office for the rising sophomore, who will look to continue piling up the counting stats in Tuesday's road bout against the Heat.
